Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 190.65%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.