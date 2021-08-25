Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 13,892 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $10,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 178.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,721,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,836,000 after purchasing an additional 64,928 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,817. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.20. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $122.45 and a 12-month high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

