Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,699 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.3% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation raised its position in PayPal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PYPL traded down $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.69. 4,343,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,681,211. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $326.29 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

