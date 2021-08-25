Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 17,478 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $12,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.84. 1,082,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,313. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $53.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.35.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.