Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,550,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $266.80. 5,361,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023,776. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.33. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $163.57 and a one year high of $271.79.

