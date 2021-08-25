Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $629,391,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.80. The stock had a trading volume of 20,318,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,603,313. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $375.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $361.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

