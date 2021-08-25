Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 23,842 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 40,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 95,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Truist upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,829,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,084,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.22. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.