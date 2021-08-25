Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys 36,225 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.2% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.21. 3,904,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,776,946. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.25. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

