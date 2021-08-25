Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys 428 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 1.3% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,261,099,000 after buying an additional 208,020 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,951,846,000 after buying an additional 487,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,477,000 after buying an additional 147,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,206,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,787,000 after purchasing an additional 91,490 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $282.90. The stock had a trading volume of 960,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,421. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $291.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,156 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus boosted their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.