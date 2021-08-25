Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 138,603 VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 138,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 5.13% of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 102.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,231,000.

BJK stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 30,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,900. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41.

