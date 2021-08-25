Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,628 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises 1.1% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.64% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $13,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 791.9% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 59.9% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 165,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,232. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.47. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

