Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $12.34 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

MRK traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,015,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,341,341. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

