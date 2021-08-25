Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $13.12 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,287 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Cowen upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.74. 4,346,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,490,691. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.40. The company has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

