Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126,878 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 213.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period.

FSTA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 59,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,512. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $44.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.