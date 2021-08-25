Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $3.20 Million Holdings in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,437 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.46% of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 33,864.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 78,227 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OUSA traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 33,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,131. O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $44.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.01.

