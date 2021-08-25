Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $5.81 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.09. 1,321,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,382. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

