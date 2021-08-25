Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 191.1% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 35.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in The Progressive by 409.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,319.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $10,324,363 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, cut their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,847. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.31. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

