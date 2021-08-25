Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,402,000 after acquiring an additional 480,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,219,926,000 after acquiring an additional 197,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,480,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,458,572,000 after acquiring an additional 520,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $319.48. 1,341,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,023. The company has a market capitalization of $228.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $192.51 and a 12-month high of $323.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.25.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,025 shares of company stock worth $16,600,153 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

