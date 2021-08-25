Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $210.25. The stock had a trading volume of 265,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,265. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $149.63 and a one year high of $210.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.20.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

