Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 95,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.43. 1,785,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,028. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.64. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $90.58.

