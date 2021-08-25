Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 1.53% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PTH traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.93. 12,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,788. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.77. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $113.96 and a 12-month high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

