Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 19,048 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,048 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 245.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $33.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,914. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $33.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

