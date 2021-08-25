Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 25,115 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of EPR Properties worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of EPR stock traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $50.31. 1,022,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,161. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.45.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.73%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

