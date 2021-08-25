Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $10,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,411,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,557,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,282,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,738,000 after purchasing an additional 83,117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.49. 1,914,101 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.40. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

