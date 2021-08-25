Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 134,027 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 77.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,027 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after buying an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,286 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,689 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,055. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

