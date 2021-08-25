Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 149,665 Shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,665 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 1.73% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,024,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUAG stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 25,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,920. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.03.

