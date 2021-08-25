Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 46,815 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,815 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.86. 131,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,746. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.03 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.25.

