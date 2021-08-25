Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 71,038 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,038 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $13,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 108,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 742,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after buying an additional 55,661 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000.

Shares of CEF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.74. 338,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,671. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

