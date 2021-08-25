Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 7,435 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.43. 1,647,256 shares of the company traded hands. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11.

