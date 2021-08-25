Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 9,703 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,703 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,759,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $59,137,000. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,225,000 after buying an additional 304,136 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,913,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,991,000 after buying an additional 271,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.77. 5,451,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,887,039. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.80. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

