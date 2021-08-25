Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,720,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 278,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter.

HDV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.44. 201,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,503. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $76.23 and a 52-week high of $100.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.93.

