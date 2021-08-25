Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BZLYF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Beazley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Beazley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLYF remained flat at $$5.60 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08. Beazley has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $5.75.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

