Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Tops $1,134.76

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $81.70 million and $2.78 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1,134.76 or 0.02347528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00105150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.83 or 0.00285145 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00046646 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00016681 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.