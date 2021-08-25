Belden (NYSE:BDC) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.48

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.48 and last traded at $56.48, with a volume of 2596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Belden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Belden by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,985,000 after purchasing an additional 263,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Belden by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 166,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 33,052 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Belden by 103,794.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Belden by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 70,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Belden in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

