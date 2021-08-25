Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.110-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $590 million-$605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.69 million.Belden also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.370-$4.570 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDC. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Belden presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE:BDC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,547. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.44. Belden has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

