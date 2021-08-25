Belong Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:BLNGU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 1st

Belong Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BLNGU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, September 1st. Belong Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Belong Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNGU opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Belong Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

