Benchmark Trims Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Target Price to $156.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Benchmark from $176.00 to $156.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.38% from the company’s current price.

PDD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $69.89 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.05.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

