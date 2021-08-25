Benjamin J. Hindson Sells 337 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $54,543.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,886.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded down $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.73. 299,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,562. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.93. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.22.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.