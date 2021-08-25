BENQI (QI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $90.00 Million

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, BENQI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One BENQI coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000565 BTC on exchanges. BENQI has a market cap of $90.00 million and $40.93 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BENQI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00129164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.68 or 0.00156818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,784.63 or 0.99768742 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $500.95 or 0.01024494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.14 or 0.06573188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.