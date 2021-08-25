BEPRO Network Price Reaches $0.0144 (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $97.32 million and $3.99 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 38.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00054131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00053840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.94 or 0.00780864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00101740 BTC.

About BEPRO Network

BEPRO Network (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

