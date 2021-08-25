Berenberg Bank Increases Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target to GBX 570

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PETS. Shore Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 509.29 ($6.65).

Shares of LON PETS traded up GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 500 ($6.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,998. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 25.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of GBX 268 ($3.50) and a one year high of GBX 520 ($6.79). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 470.01.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Michael Iddon sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total transaction of £94,462.36 ($123,415.68).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

