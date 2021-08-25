Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. began coverage on Shaftesbury in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 588 ($7.68).

Shaftesbury stock traded up GBX 9.39 ($0.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 650.39 ($8.50). 646,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,069. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 599.38. Shaftesbury has a 12 month low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81). The company has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a PE ratio of -2.91. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

