Berry Data (BRY) Trading Up 44.2% This Week

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Berry Data has a market cap of $2.67 million and $974,421.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00002726 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 44.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00126633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.74 or 0.00156719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,033.85 or 1.00133352 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $503.96 or 0.01029160 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.97 or 0.06585799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

