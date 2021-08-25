Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.24.

BBY stock opened at $121.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.60.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $884,865.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,771.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,310 shares of company stock worth $20,992,794 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

