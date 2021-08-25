BetterBetting (BETR) Price Reaches $0.82 on Major Exchanges

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the dollar. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00054325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00053201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.74 or 0.00782699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00101676 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting (BETR) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.