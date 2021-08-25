BFT Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,255 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after buying an additional 31,350 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,833,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,089,000 after purchasing an additional 145,179 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.89. 9,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,170. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.20 and a 12-month high of $152.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.40.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

