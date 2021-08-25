BFT Financial Group LLC Buys 1,233 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $172.47. 164,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,281. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.16.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.