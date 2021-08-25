BFT Financial Group LLC Buys 29,250 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.4% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BFT Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 473.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,262,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299,065 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 169.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,648,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,424,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,875,000 after acquiring an additional 785,040 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,038,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,235,000 after buying an additional 194,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,619,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.94. 46,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,054. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $46.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.95.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.