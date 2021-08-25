BFT Financial Group LLC Buys 37,277 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

BFT Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,277 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises 5.9% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BFT Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $29,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 154,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 134,204 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,602,000 after acquiring an additional 117,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,993,000 after acquiring an additional 97,715 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,320,000 after acquiring an additional 94,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,488,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.86. 5,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,244. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $65.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.81.

