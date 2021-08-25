BFT Financial Group LLC Buys 46,979 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,979 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 92.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 254.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 196,985 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,543,321. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

